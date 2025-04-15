FBI intensifies manhunt for suspect in Lacey Tesla attack, labeling it ‘domestic terrorism’

LACEY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The FBI Seattle Field Office announced at a press conference Tuesday that it is intensifying the search for a suspect connected to a Tesla charging station attack in Lacey. FBI officials say they’re treating this as a domestic terrorist incident.

While they did not report much new information about the attack, FBI officials hoped to refocus the spotlight on the incident in hopes that anyone with video evidence would come forward.

Authorities say they are looking for a white man approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. The man also has a slight limp. The FBI is also looking for a gray 2016 to 2019 Tesla Model X that was near the incident and may be able to provide footage.

Anyone in the area of the Target and Kohl’s stores in the South Sound Center on Monday night into Tuesday morning on April 8 at 1:34am, including along the Chehalis Western and Woodland Creek Trails, is being asked to review doorbell and security camera surveillance footage. It may show the suspect walking or accessing a car from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Those with information are asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online on the FBI’s website.

Lacey officers dispatched to ‘explosion’ at EV charging station

The charging station was targeted in an early-morning attack last week. While no one suffered any injuries, there was “extensive damage.” Lacey Police were “dispatched to a report or reports of a loud explosion coming from the electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot of the South Sound Center in front of the Target story.”

“Officers arrived and found extensive damage to the electric vehicle charging station,” Detective Sergeant Jeremy Knight confirmed to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle, said Tuesday that the FBI is treating the incident as domestic terrorism, even though the intent has not yet been confirmed.

