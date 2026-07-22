Father who prompted AMBER Alert for 4-year-old in Kennewick turns himself in

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A father accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old daughter on Saturday has turned himself in to police.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child on July 18, saying that the child was forcefully taken from her home off S Conway Place in Kennewick shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Kennewick police (KPD) said 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch assaulted someone at an apartment and took his child. He was armed, prompting the AMBER Alert.

Police said he made threats to hurt his daughter.

According to Kennewick PD, SWAT responded to the initial scene. They were in contact with Susmilch, but he would not cooperate, KPD said.

Ultimately, SWAT discovered that Susmilch and his child were gone before officers arrived.

The alert was issued at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and was canceled around early Sunday morning.

Kennewick PD said the child was found in Pasco, unharmed. However, Susmilch was still on the run.

On Tuesday, July 21, Kennewick police said Susmilch turned himself in.

Earlier in the day, a Benton County judge authorized a warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree assault domestic violence with an aggravating circumstance allegation, first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment-threat to kill.

Susmilch will be booked into Benton County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group