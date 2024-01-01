Local

Fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist blocks SR 115 in Ocean Shores

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Fire department

Fatal fire: Five children died when a two-story duplex caught fire on Saturday. (Katifcam/iStock )

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A fatal collision with a bicyclist fully blocked State Route 115 at milepost 2 in Ocean Shores Monday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision was a hit-and-run.

WSP said it would provide more details at a later time.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read