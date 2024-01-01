Fatal hit-and-run with bicyclist blocks SR 115 in Ocean Shores

A fatal collision with a bicyclist fully blocked State Route 115 at milepost 2 in Ocean Shores Monday afternoon.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision was a hit-and-run.
WSP said it would provide more details at a later time.
🚨#GraysHarbor: SR 115 at MP 2 in Ocean Shores is fully blocked for a fatal hit and run collision involving a bicyclist. More details will follow.— Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) January 1, 2024
Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident.
©2024 Cox Media Group