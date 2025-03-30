Fatal crash leaves Kent man dead and another driver arrested for DUI

KENT, Wash. — As Kent Police arrived on the scene of a two-car crash on Friday at 9:44 p.m., they saw bystanders trying to pull open the door of one of the cars to try to free a man trapped inside, the department posted on Facebook.

The crash happened at 94th Avenue South and South 240th Street, where officers were able to get the 56-year-old man out of the car.

Medical teams rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

A 41-year-old woman was in the same car and she was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police say.

Kent Police said the driver of the second car, a 30-year-old woman from Kent, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DUI and is being investigated for vehicular homicide.

KENT POLICE TRAFFIC UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION Kent, WA March 29, 2025 – On March 28, 2025, at 9:44 p.m., Kent... Posted by Kent Police Department on Saturday, March 29, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group