Family rescued from house fire in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Three adults, one child, and a family pet were rescued from a fire at a four-plex in Lacey tonight after becoming trapped by flames along the stairwell.

According to Lacey Fire District Three (LFD3), firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from the stairwell. The family was trapped on the second floor, unable to escape as the stairs were their only way out.

“Thankfully, a construction crew slowed the fire down by attempting to extinguish with a garden hose. Our crews arrived, rescued the occupants from the 2nd floor and completely extinguished the flames,” wrote LFD3.

Crews believe the fire started in combustibles stored under the stairs, prompting LFD3 to remind community members not to store combustible materials − such as clothes, cardboard, and firewood − under the stairs as it may be the only escape route in a fire.

Two victims were reported to have smoke inhalation injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

