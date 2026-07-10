Family of pregnant woman killed in shooting sues King Co. homeless organization for wrongful death

SEATTLE — The husband of a pregnant woman shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood in 2023 is filing a lawsuit against the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) for her and his unborn daughter’s “wrongful death.”

Eina Kwon was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

On June 13, 2023, Cordell Goosby allegedly ran up to Eina Kwon’s car and opened fire. Eina was killed, while a baby girl she had carried for eight months died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say the shooting was random and unprovoked while Eina and her husband were stopped at a red light.

“You don’t want to drive down those same streets every day. You don’t want to go back to your restaurant where you worked with your wife. It’s too painful,” said Julie Kline with Schroeter, Goldmark and Bender Law Group.

Kline shared the complaint filed in court last week with KIRO 7. The complaint states that the gunman, Cordell Goosby, was in the care of the KCRHA prior to the shooting.

It also says that Goosby had reported to his care manager that he was in a “steep mental decline and needed help.”

His case manager reported it to the agency, but it fell through the cracks and Goosby didn’t go into treatment.

“From what we understand, she sent that information up her chain of command and it went nowhere. They did nothing about it,” Kline said. “Had they done their job, this would not have occurred.”

KIRO 7 spoke with Boray Thatch with Pacific Ridge Behavioral Health in Tacoma. He says there can be difficult for people to get into mental health services in Washington state.

“If you have a criminal record, it can create real barriers,” Thatch said. “It could’ve been different for sure. That if there had been earlier intervention before his mental illness escalating to violence.”

A spokesperson with the KCRHA sent KIRO7 this statement below –

“This was a horrific tragedy. KCRHA is aware of the complaint and will respond through the legal process. Because this matter is now in active litigation, we cannot comment on specific allegations or case details.”

Kline believes holding the agency accountable will bring justice and answers to the Kwon family.

“In fact, one of the things we’re seeking through this lawsuit is some answers as to why he wasn’t getting the kind of services he so obviously needed,” Kline said.

In March, Goosby was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital.

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