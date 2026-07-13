Family escapes B and O Fire in Okanogan with five minutes to spare

OKANOGAN, Wash. — The B and O Fire in Okanogan has burned nearly 3,000 acres, destroying several homes and displacing families in the area. The wildfire’s extensive damage has left a path of devastation.

Among those severely impacted are Ceinwyn and Brandon Rudnick, whose home was lost in the flames. The family received only a five-minute warning to evacuate, allowing them a brief window to gather supplies before getting to safety.

The couple says their kids, pets, and livestock are all safe, but so many memories were destroyed in the fire.

“All the letters he’s written me since I was 15. Memories like that you can’t really replace and the security of your home for your children,” Rudnick said.

Her husband, Rudnick, described his concern for his family as he witnessed the fire’s progression.

“But once I came over the hill and see the house up, I just prayed that my family was out…,” Rudnick said.

The couple expressed profound heartbreak over the loss of their home and personal belongings, despite being thankful for their family’s safety. They also expressed immense gratitude for their friends, family, and coworkers helping them out.

“You can’t imagine how wonderful these people are and the family and friends we have,” Rudnick said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Rudnick family with rebuilding efforts. If you’d like to donate, click here.

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