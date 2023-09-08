Family of 27-year-old skateboarder asking for help after hit-and-run in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believes it may know the identity of the driver who hit a skateboarder in a hit-and-run in Tacoma over the weekend.

“Thank god we have a potential suspect here,” said the victim’s aunt, Suzy Miller.

The skateboarder, 27-year-old Brandon White, was hit from behind on Waller Road just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. The driver who hit him did not stop.

As of Friday, Brandon was on life support. His family has set up a GoFundMe, which has raised over $8,000.

According to the GoFundMe, Brandon was an avid skateboarder and “car guy,” who had recently gone back to work for a local machine shop.

He loved to fish, hunt and hike with his family and friends.

“The man’s injuries were very, very serious. In fact, so grave they were not expecting that he was going to survive those injuries,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss.

Brandon’s aunt Suzy added, “It’s been rough, to say the least. We have a big community, friends, and family that are really pulling for him.”

The afternoon after the incident, an elderly woman made an online report with the sheriff’s department, saying that she hit something with her car on the night in question. Investigators didn’t see that report until Tuesday.

“They’re non-emergency calls. They’re somebody knocked over my mailbox, somebody stole my gnome from my front lawn, you’re not supposed to report a collision with a person on that system,” Moss said.

Deputies are now investigating that report to see if her car matches the description of the one that hit Brandon. Investigators say the hill that both Brandon and the driver were heading down might have played a factor in the collision.

“From the bottom of the hill looking back toward the top you can see you’re just looking at the skyline, the road doesn’t continue. So, when you crest that hill, they don’t have a lot of time to react if there’s somebody in the middle of the road,” Moss said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office believes a language barrier is part of the reason the driver didn’t call 911 but says that’s not how the situation should have been handled.

The woman was interviewed and her vehicle was impounded. This case is still under investigation.





