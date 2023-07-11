Families reeling after fire damaged homes burglarized in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — “Just thinking how can people kick people when they’re down,” Erica Farnsworth said.

That’s the feeling around the Mountlake Terrace community after a fire ripped through a condominium last week. The complex, steeped in grief, is now reeling again after burglars broke into the remaining homes and cleaned them out.

The residents believe the thieves broke in sometime Sunday. Erica said she’s come back to the complex each day since the fire to open her front door in hopes to clear the smokey, damp air inside. Sunday, when she got to the building, she saw someone had ransacked her home, and the two other condos boarded up.

“During the fire, we all sat only one yard over and just watched and there’s nothing you can do. It was hard before,” Erica said.

Erica and the rest of her neighbors watched helplessly as that fire burned their homes. It also tragically claimed the lives of two people, Audrey and her daughter Terry O’Hara, while their family watched the 4th of July fireworks.

“I feel like we were just maybe getting settled down and remembering to sleep and drink water and yesterday happened,” said Erica.

Sunday, Erica came back and saw her front door open.

“Everything was everywhere, so of course that’s when I knew someone had been in there,” said Erica.

She added, “To think maybe there’s something left. A photo or a piece of clothing; but then to know that someone just ripped them all out and trampled them through the smoke and the water so anything we did have left is now gone.”

Erica immediately called the police, and the other neighbors who had their homes ransacked.

“They ate a snack out on my porch,” she said.

Erica added, “I don’t know why but they took my childhood toy collection so if you see a Teddy Ruxpin out there, it’s mine. Just very strange things.”

Mountlake Terrace police said the burglars took jewelry, cash, and three guns from the homes. Erica said they now feel violated on top of grieving the loss of their neighbors.

“It was definitely my happy place, like the first home that I’ve ever lived in,” Erica said.

She added, “I just don’t know if I’ll ever come back here. It just feels a little dirtier now. [I’m] a little angrier than I was.”

South County Fire is still looking into what caused the fire. Police do not have any suspect information but ask anyone who may know something to call them.

If you want to help Erica and her neighbors rebuild friends have set up a GoFundMe.

GoFundMe: Erica Farnsworth, fire destroyed, thieves ravaged

GoFundMe: Help Donna Richie after fire loss





©2023 Cox Media Group