Fall weather to take a brief break with 70-degree temps on tap across Puget Sound

Western Washington may be in the throes of fall, but we could be in for a brief break on Wednesday with temperatures expected to get close to 70 degrees.

From Everett to areas south, increasing sunshine and warmer weather is on tap for the day. In fact, the record high for today’s date in Seattle is 70 degrees, and we expect our high to be right around 69 degrees! We’ll have some low-70s in the South Sound and through the Southwest Interior of the state.

Thursday looks pretty similar, although there will be a little less rain to our north and we’ll see some clouds increasing tomorrow night. Early on, some pockets of low clouds or fog with some sun for the afternoon and highs in the low-70s again! The record for Thursday’s date is 72 degrees, and we have the forecasted high just south of that at 70 degrees.

After that, the rain we’ve all come to expect in these fall months returns. There will be more clouds on Friday with at least some sprinkles or some light showers and cooler temps. Although Saturday looks mainly dry, a few showers could roll in on Sunday, just in time for the Seahawks’ afternoon home game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Look for rain turning to showers on Monday in the low-50s with some showers Tuesday. Snow levels next week will be around the passes, if not slightly lower.

