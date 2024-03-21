Explosive sound in Sedro-Woolley remains a mystery

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. Sedro-Woolley residents heard a loud explosive sound, and many called Skagit County 911.

The sound was captured on a video posted by the Skagit Breaking Facebook page.

Some residents described an explosion. Others thought the sound was gunfire. A least one person suggested it may be a sonic boom from a Navy jet.

As best as residents could tell, the sound came from an area near Minkler Road and Hoehn Road.

Sedro-Woolley officers and Skagit County deputies checked the area but did not figure out what made the sound.

Police are asking anyone that may have evidence or information to call the Skagit 911 non-emergency line at 360-428-3211.

