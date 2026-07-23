Experts warn of water dangers on Pinpoint Alert Day

On this Pinpoint Alert Day, first responders are warning people about the dangers of being in the water while trying to cool off.

Dr. Beth Ebel with UW Medicine tells us drowning is a major concern when it comes to children cooling off in the water on hot days.

“Sometimes I think people think from movies that drowning is a noisy, splashy affair, and it isn’t; it is quiet and silent, and it just quietly happens,” Ebel said.

Seattle Fire Spokesperson Kaila Lafferty said their medics are expecting the emergency calls to pour in on Wednesday.

“We typically do see a higher number of water-related incidents whenever it’s hotter and people are deciding to go out on the water,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty tells us drownings are preventable by keeping a few things in mind:

Making sure someone knows where you are while on the water Keeping your eye on others and children around you Being safe about alcohol consumption Wearing life jackets Thinking about the water temperature and how cold the water still is Choosing life-guarded beaches

They tell us bathing suit color choice is important, too.

“If you’re putting, for example, your child in something that might be the same color as the water, and then, God forbid, something terrible happens, it does make it harder to see them and to find them,” Lafferty said.

They tell us neon yellow, pink, and orange suits are best.

Dr. Ebel also says knowing CPR could be the difference between life or death out on the water.

“Ultimately, if you have a kid who is submerged, that’s what’s going to be important once they can be brought out,” Ebel said.

SFD said if someone goes missing or falls in the water unexpectedly, call 911 immediately.

“If there’s anything that you’re feeling concerned about that warrants a 911 call, just do it. Don’t hesitate. Every second that goes by increases the risk,” Lafferty said.

For a list of which King County waterways have lifeguards or have life jackets available for free, click here.

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