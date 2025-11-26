Expedition to Issaquah REI lands man in handcuffs

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — An expedition to the Issaquah REI landed a man in handcuffs Tuesday.

An employee called police after watching the man walk out with over $500 in merchandise.

An officer spotted the man in the parking lot, loading a backpack and trekking poles into an SUV and struck up a conversation with him.

“He was busily stashing brand-new gear, tags still dangling, into the vehicle when he noticed the officer walking up. Cue: nervous shuffle,” the department shared.

The officer struck up a calm conversation with the man who, according to the department, eventually admitted he didn’t pay for the items.

Inside REI, staff confirmed the total haul: $574.65 worth of adventure-ready gear. They also provided video footage showing the suspect selecting items, loading them into a backpack, and strolling out without paying.

Officers later discovered this wasn’t his first REI expedition. The department says the man was linked to a previous theft at the same store.

Officers also learned he had a bail-jumping warrant from Island County, a theft warrant from Grant County, and a criminal trespass warrant from Chelan County.

He was booked into Issaquah City Jail and the stolen items were returned to REI.

“Not exactly the outdoor adventure the suspect had packed for, but definitely a memorable journey through the justice system,” the department shared.

