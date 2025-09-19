Expect delays on Tacoma Narrows Bridge as crews complete emergency repairs

TACOMA, Wash. — Travelers heading west toward Gig Harbor today and tomorrow should plan for congestion as they approach the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, “The aging westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge needs another repair, the latest of which requires two consecutive days of lane closures while crews fix an expansion joint on the bridge’s surface.”

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 19, WSDOT maintenance crews will close the two right lanes approaching the bridge, along with the Jackson Avenue on-ramp to westbound SR 16.

This means that just two westbound lanes will be open. However, the HOV lane will be available to all travelers.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 20.

Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete, and need to give the concrete time to cure before reopening the lanes.

Drivers were told to expect congestion on WB SR 16 approaching the bridge, and significant congestion during the afternoon commute on Friday.

“Drivers should add extra travel time to help prevent delays or consider combining or postponing discretionary trips,” posted WSDOT.

WSDOT Work Zone Safety Tips:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds; they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – WSDOT’s workers are there to help keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – to workers directing surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

You can sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT-maintained roads in Pierce County, and find real-time traveler information on the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.

