Expect delays on I-90 near Easton this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers of two highway projects that will cause delays on I-90 this weekend near Snoqualmie Pass.

On Sunday July 12, I-90 will close in both directions near Easton from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for hazard tree removal.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Cabin Creek Road (Exit 63). Westbound traffic will be stopped at Easton (Exit 70).

On Monday, July 13, the eastbound off-ramp on I-90 at exit 84 off ramp in Cle Elum will be closed Monday, July 13 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine bridge repair work.

A detour is available using Exit 85.

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