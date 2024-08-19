‘Everybody deserves to be safe’: Family of 21-year-old killed in Pierce County crash holds vigil

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s been nearly a week since two people died in a horrific crash at the intersection of 160th Street East and Canyon Road East.

On Sunday, friends and family of 21-year-old Elijah Williams came together at the very intersection and held a vigil to honor his memory.

“His smile and his sense of humor. He was a very quiet person, but he just had the best smile,’ Elijah’s aunt Tomieka Quinn said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was turning at the intersection when someone going over 130 mph tried to run the red light and hit Williams.

This vigil brought a huge crowd to that intersection. Quinn told KIRO 7 there were even people who didn’t know Elijah nor the family who came out to show support during this trying time.

“That’s just love from the community. You know, that community cares. That’s us supporting each other in our time of need. People showed up that didn’t even know Elijah. They don’t know our family. They just came to support us and him,” Quinn said.

Many people who came out for the vigil shared their favorite memories of Elijah, but another talking point that resonated with the crowd was how dangerous the intersection of Canyon Road and 160th Street can be.

“No family should have to endure the pain we are experiencing now. We ask for everyone’s support in making this intersection in particular and all of Canyon Road safer. Together we can honor the memories of those we’ve lost be ensuring no more lives are cut short,” Quinn said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs.

