Evergreen warns of cyber attacks on water systems

In a press release on Friday, Evergreen Rural Water of Washington warned that a recent string of cyberattacks has targeted parts of public water systems, including some in Washington.

The company urged water systems to take potentially exposed internet-connected technology offline to avoid risk to entire water systems.

According to the FBI, these attacks are part of a larger pattern of security risks to public infrastructure. The agency warned water providers to take steps to protect themselves.

The company said that when a water system is targeted, it can cause physical disruptions that can pose a potential risk to public health and local economies.

According to Evergreen, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is looking into the targeting of public water systems by cyber attackers.

In the statement, the company said that the source of the attacks has not been identified.

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