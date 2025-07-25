Everett’s Edgewater Bridge demolished, new bridge construction underway

EVERETT, Wash. — The City of Everett says the old Edgewater Bridge, built in 1946, has been demolished to make way for a new bridge connecting Everett and Mukilteo.

The old bridge reached the end of its functional life and crews have already started a new span using the existing foundation to build a temporary bridge as crews bring in heavy equipment, the city said in a release.

The new Edgewater Bridge is being engineered to withstand seismic activity and is estimated to cost $34 million to build.

City officials estimate the new bridge will open to traffic in the first quarter of 2026.

For more information on the Edgewater Bridge Project, visit everettwa.gov.

