Everett SWAT in standoff after man exchanges gunfire with officers

Police in Everett are in an active SWAT situation with a man who fired at officers Wednesday afternoon.

Just after noon, officers responded to a report of unlawful weapon discharge in the 11100 block of Paine Field Way.

When officers arrived, a man came out of his home and fired a gun at officers.

Officers returned fire and the man retreated into his house.

No officers were injured and it is unknown if the man was injured.

Everett police are asking the public to avoid the area and nearby residents should shelter in their homes.

Due to an ongoing PD incident in the 11100 block of Paine Field Way, roadways are closed in the area. 112th St SW is closed from Airport Rd to Evergreen Wy & Paine Field Way is closed in its entirety. Please avoid the area. Updates will be given when the roadways are open again. pic.twitter.com/PW5RYVVnoM — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) February 1, 2024

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

