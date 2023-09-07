Everett School District says mantra is ‘consistency’ as they introduce early release

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett School District has high hopes for the 2023-2024 school year. The superintendent, Ian Saltzman, said the theme and mantra for the school year is consistency as kids head back into the classroom. He said since COVID-19 hit, the previous couple of years have been challenging. However, now that the pandemic is in the past, they’re ready for a strong start to the school year.

“What we mean by consistency is we’ve dealt with COVID and other issues and now we’re just coming back ready to flow, ready to be organized and we are so ready to go,” Saltzman said.

Saltzman said the district also has a system in place to not only make sure students are attending school but also learning.

Over in the Edmonds School District, families will see bell schedule changes on Fridays. Students will be released 75 minutes or an hour and fifteen minutes early release on Fridays. This means that if a student gets out of school at 4:00 p.m., they will be released on Fridays at 2:45 p.m.

The district said this gives staff and families more consistency.

