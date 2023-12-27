Everett pot shop latest target in early morning smash-and-grab

The Kushery Evergreen pot shop in Everett became the latest target of ongoing smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles.

The manager, Dominic Humphrey, told KIRO 7 the break-in happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a stolen white Kia Sportage being used to plow through the front doors of the shop.

“Our front glass door and then we have another security door where we check IDs and the car went right through that too,” Humphrey said.

The surveillance footage shows the car backing into the shop and then driving back outside as three of the four thieves motion for the driver to pull forward.

“Definitely not easy, you know, to see something. You know, I’ve been here for over seven years so just to see it like this, it does hurt,” Humphrey said.

The thieves left the white Kia in the parking lot and took off in another black SUV.

Police arrived shortly after, but the thieves were already gone. The owner of the white Kia, Ben Corn, told KIRO 7 his vehicle was stolen Monday night in Shoreline.

“The door handle was laying in the parking spot where I parked it and so I called the police and filed a report and they said okay we’ll let you know when it gets found,” Corn said. “An Everett officer called me and said they had found my vehicle and that it had been used in a burglary.”

He said he wasn’t surprised his car was stolen given that Kia’s have been a prime target for thieves because of their ignitions.

“Once you pop this housing off, is what the officer explained, is that tab you see sticking out is what the lock mechanism interfaces that makes your key able to turn, once they get that out of the way they have to turn that metal tab and it starts,” he said.

Despite the headache, Corn said he has found a silver lining in all of this.

“There was an Xbox gift card in there that I was going to give to my son and I had kind of written it off when I found out it was gone it was still in the console so not a complete loss.”

