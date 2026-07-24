Everett police looking for high-schooler missing since March

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are asking the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen in March.

Jocelyn “Joci” Mora went missing from Cascade High School on March 26.

Footage from the high school shows her leaving the vicinity with a teen boy, and her phone was left behind, according to Everett PD.

She was wearing a hoodie with light blue jeans and black Air Force 1s at the time of her disappearance.

She has a birthmark on her right cheek and a burn scar on one of her arms. Police say she is 4′10″ and weighs around 106 pounds. Joci has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Everett police at 425-257-8450.

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