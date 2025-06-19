Everett police arrest four people for gang-related graffiti across the city

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Police Department (EPD) says it caught four people accused of spray painting gang-related graffiti across the city.

EPD says that they arrested three teens and an adult in connection with the incidents.

First investigation

On March 6, officers painted over a fence on West Casino Road near Walter E Hall Park that had been tagged with graffiti. They say it’s an area known for gang tags and violence.

Two days later, the department says someone saw three people get dropped off and tag the fence -- once again -- with gang-related graffiti.

The Everett Police Violent Crime Unit (VCU) and patrol officers were able to find the car using Flock Safety System License Plate Readers (LPRs) on April 3.

A 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old man were in the car.

Police say they could see spray paint cans and alcohol inside the car.

After getting a search warrant, officers also found three loaded guns inside.

Second investigation

On May 6, officers were once again called to West Casino Road after someone spotted freshly painted graffiti.

Police saw a car driving away and pulled it over.

Inside, officers found an 18-year-old driver, teen passengers, spray paint cans, and alcohol.

All of them were detained.

Third Investigation

On May 14, the department’s Violent Crime Unit tracked down a 17-year-old accused of tagging a fence across from Lion’s Park several weeks prior.

The teen admitted to being in a gang.

“The connection between gang graffiti and violence is incredibly troubling, especially as we see more young people drawn into this dangerous cycle,” said Mayor Cassie Franklin. “We know that when a young person is carrying a firearm, they are likely one conflict away from tragedy—taking someone else’s life and derailing their own. That’s why we are treating this issue with the urgency it deserves. Our focus remains on preventing violence before it happens: through partnerships, upstream solutions and holding people accountable when necessary.”

All three investigations are still ongoing.

