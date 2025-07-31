Everett man accused of breaking into 22 businesses

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Kirkland Police Detectives say they arrested a 40-year-old Everett man accused of breaking into as many as 22 businesses across several counties.

In April, several businesses in Kirkland’s Houghton neighborhood were broken into overnight.

Police say the person smashed windows to get inside and used power tools to break into the cash register.

Over the next few months, the department says similar burglaries were reported in Kirkland and in other cities across King, Snohomish, Pierce, and Thurston counties.

Kirkland Detectives worked closely with other law enforcement agencies to track the case, eventually identifying a vehicle tied to the crimes.

Investigators identified a vehicle tied to the crimes and served several search warrants.

On July 23, 2025, Kirkland Detectives arrested the man in Snohomish County.

He was booked into King County Jail and is accused of 20 felony-related charges for the 12 King County burglaries.

The suspect was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

Prosecutors in Snohomish, Pierce, and Thurston counties are expected to file additional charges.

At this time, detectives do not believe anyone else was involved in these crimes.

