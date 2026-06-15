Everett firefighters rescue stranded man from jet ski near Jetty Island

A man was rescued from his jet ski in Everett on Saturday after it lost power and was pushed up against the breakwater by wind and waves.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Everett firefighters responded to the south end of Jetty Island and found a man standing on the rocks along the west side of the jetty, the Everett Fire Department (EFD) announced.

The man was trying to hold onto his jet ski as the waves were pressing him and his watercraft up against the rocks. The fire department noted the conditions included a steady breeze and choppy water.

EFD’s marine response team aboard Boat 1 and Marine 1 quickly located the man and brought him aboard safely. Boat 1 transported the man back to shore, where firefighters and EMTs were standing by to evaluate him for possible hypothermia. Authorities noted that the man was not injured.

The disabled jet ski drifted into the water, which was too shallow for Marine 1 to safely access. Crews from Boat 1 and Marine 1 coordinated efforts to retrieve the watercraft and move it into deep water. Those efforts allowed Marine 1 to establish a tow and return it to the boat launch, where it was reunited with its owner.

The man was wearing a life jacket, which played an important role in helping him stay safe while awaiting a rescue.

“Incidents like this highlight the variety of emergencies Everett firefighters respond to every day,” EFD stated. “Whether it’s on the water, at a medical emergency, or during a fire response, Everett Fire crews are trained and equipped to provide emergency care wherever it’s needed. More than 80% of the calls we respond to are EMS-related, and firefighter EMTs and paramedics are a critical part of every emergency response system.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group