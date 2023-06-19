Everett company behind missing submarine that takes tourists to see the Titanic

Search efforts are underway for a submarine and its crew after they went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean off the Newfoundland Coast.

The submarine is with OceanGate. For $250,000 each, people can go on a deep-sea expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

As of Monday morning, the company has not said how many people are on board the missing vessel or whether any paying tourists were also on board.

In a brief statement, OceanGate said they are exploring all options to bring the crew back safely.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is assisting with search and rescue efforts. Officials with the Port of Everett are aware of the situation. In a statement, they said, “Our thoughts are with our OceanGate family, the crew on board, and their families right now as we all anxiously await a positive outcome.”

Last year, KIRO7 talked with the Stockton Rush, founder and CEO of OceanGate just before a five-person crew dove into the deep sea.

“Realizing that there’s really one object in the ocean that everyone on planet earth knows and that’s Titanic. And that makes it possible for us to do these very expensive and very complicated missions. There’s just this huge fascination,” said Rush.

At the time, Rush said it takes two and a half hours to get to the ship.

“You’ll see the weirdest things you’d ever see... things with two eyeballs and a gelatinous back end and stuff coming off it, but it’ll go racing by and you’ll be like, ‘What was that?’ I love sitting by the dome for that descent because you’ll see the most bizarre creatures,” said Rush.

