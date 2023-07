EVERETT, Wash. — Kids in the North Sound can get free summer meals starting this week.

All of the locations listed on the Everett School District’s website start offering lunch on Wednesday. You can find the list here.

This is for all kids in the community, not just those in the Everett School District.

All of the locations will be offering lunch daily through the end of the month. But kids will have to eat the meals on-site, as there is no carry-out.

©2023 Cox Media Group