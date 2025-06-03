Everett apartment shooting leaves 11-year-old in critical condition

EVERETT, Wash. — Monday evening, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a shooting at the Gateway Apartments in Everett and found a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the victims were with a group spray painting a building before a 20-year-old man walked up to the group and began shooting.

The SCSO says the suspect took off and tossed the weapon. He was located riding a motorized scooter and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault.

Both victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment. The 11-year-old was then flown to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. The 17-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Detectives believe the shooting is gang-related.

