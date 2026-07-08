Everett 6-year-old credited with alerting family to house fire

EVERETT, Wash. — A family of eight was displaced from their home in Everett after a massive fire destroyed two homes over Fourth of July weekend.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters believe the fire started in a backyard.

Travis Blackshire, a homeowner whose house was destroyed, is currently staying in a hotel with his wife and six children after the fire.

“There’s insulation and smoke everywhere,” Blackshire said, as he walked through the charred remains of his home. He pointed out personal items, adding, “Look... all my clothes are destroyed. Our bed, all of our belongings.”

Alyona, one of Blackshire’s daughters, recalled seeing the fire as it began.

“I looked out the window and see the house is on fire,” Alyona said.

Blackshire recounted the moment of panic, saying he “ran into the girls room and [saw] the flames coming in there room and that’s when the panic started kicking in.”

Blackshire credits his 6-year-old daughter for her quick actions in alerting the family.

He said she “happened to be using the bathroom right when the flames exploded.”

Her screams led to a swift evacuation.

“Then she ran out screaming and got my 15-year old, told him what was going on and then they both were screaming ‘everybody get up, everybody get up!’”

He expressed pride in his children: “The heroic factor of my kids... I am very proud and blessed.”

“My whole livelihood and everything I worked for and that I have to start over from ground zero and make my family feel like everything is going to be ok when it’s not ok.”

Despite the daunting task of rebuilding, he is grateful his family made it out safely.

He is actively seeking new housing, stating he is “calling and contacting all homeowners in the area to try to do applications to get a new housing situation started.”

A spokesperson for the Everett Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the family.

©2026 Cox Media Group