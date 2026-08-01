Event offers free clothes for Educators, healthcare workers, first responders, and more

Dress for Success Seattle is offering free clothing, accessories, and community resources to educators, school administrators, healthcare workers, first responders, and members of the military community.

This event is taking place on August 13 and is open to self-identifying women and non-binary individuals.

“You spend your days making a difference,” the organization wrote. “Now it’s our turn to give back to you.”

The event will include community resources, giveaways, networking and an opportunity to pick up donated professional clothes and accessories for free.

Volunteer stylists will be available to help you secure looks that fit your personal and professional goals.

Space is limited, and registration is requested.

Attendees can sign up and register here: Class Acts: A Local Heroes Eventbrite

The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the organization’s Downtown center.

Proof of eligibility is required at check-in. Accepted forms of verification include:

Employee or staff ID badge

Military ID or veteran identification card

Professional license or certification

Recent pay stub (sensitive information may be concealed)

Other official documentation verifying employment or service

For any questions regarding eligibility, please reach out to programs@dfsseattle.org.

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