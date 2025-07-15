Evacuations underway for Greenacres Fire in Omak

OMAK, Wash. — A new wildfire burning in Omak is forcing people from their homes.

There are level two and three evacuations in place for the Greenacres Fire. Level three means leave now and level two means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Greenacres Fire is burning in Omak near the airport. Okanogan County Emergency Management says it’s between 400 and 500 acres.

Here’s a look at the current evacuation map:

Greenacres evacuation levels map

The flames have already destroyed several homes.

There’s a shelter set up at the Omak Seventh Day Adventist Church for those who need a place to stay.

The Okanogan County Fairgrounds is available for those who need a place for their animals to stay.

The fire started on the east side of Greenacres Road, approximately two miles North of Bide-A-Wee, around 3:10 p.m. on Monday.

The cause is under investigation, and the fire is uncontained.

State Fire mobilization was approved to help fight the flames.

©2025 Cox Media Group