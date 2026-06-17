Evacuations ordered for Upriver Fire burning in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations are underway for a fire burning in the Spokane Valley area near Camp Sekani Park.

The Upriver Fire is about 250 acres according to Spokane County Fire District 9.

Spokane County Fire District 9 Chief Matthew Vinci told the Spokesman Review that 11,750 residents were under evacuation and 2,340 primary and secondary structures threatened.

Level 2 – be ready – and Level 3 – leave now – evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

Upriver Fire evacuations in Spokane

“We have over 75 personnel and 22 apparatus working overnight to protect our residents. We are extremely appreciative of the continued support we have received from our local and state partners” said Fire District 9 Chief Matt Vinci.

A wildfire evacuation center is now open at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church.

Multiple off-duty Spokane Valley Firefighters came in on their days off to help respond to several incidents across our community, including the #UpriverFire.



SVFD and our firefighters remain committed to protecting our community when it matters most.#SVFD pic.twitter.com/ePvkhlDlEi — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) June 17, 2026

As of Monday night, the fire was about 10% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“My thoughts are with the first responders fighting this blaze, and with the families evacuated from their homes,” Governor Bob Ferguson shared. He said he has requested fire management assistance declaration from FEMA, which would give Washington state access to federal funding for extraordinary costs in fighting the fire.

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