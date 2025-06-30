Estimated 250,000 people celebrate in Seattle’s 51st Pride Parade

SEATTKE — Hundreds of thousands of people in Seattle celebrated the city’s 51st Pride Parade on Sunday, with the theme ‘Louder’ bringing together diverse communities in a vibrant display of unity.

The parade drew scores of people from around Washington, Oregon, and even from Canada. Attendees expressed excitement and appreciation for the intersectionality and shared space the event provided.

“We wanted to come down to celebrate. It’s one of the best days of the year,” said one attendee who was experiencing the parade for the first time after recently moving to Seattle.

“I love the intersectionality of everything we’re seeing. I love like different communities coming together in like a shared space,” attendee Kamryn from Seattle shared.

Kerry from Tacoma explained the theme ‘Louder’ as a call to, “speak your truth, speak your peace and speak up.”

Another pride participant emphasized the privilege of being openly gay, stating, “Being gay is a privilege. And being out and being able to be who I am is a privilege.”

U.S. Representative Emily Randall, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Washington’s congressional delegation and a parade Grand Marshal, highlighted the importance of fighting for those who aren’t safe to be out.

Randall underscored the ongoing need to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, saying, “It’s just as important as ever that we fight for our community, fight for our neighbors, fight for the folks who aren’t safe to be out,” she said.

Yvonne traveled from Yakima to attend the parade, showcasing the event’s wide appeal and ability to draw people from across the region.

One visitor from Victoria, B.C. described the experience as “the best day of my life,” reflecting the joy and significance the event holds for many participants.

©2025 Cox Media Group