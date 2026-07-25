Erika Kirk ‘Make Heaven Crowded Tour’ in Kirkland draws support and protests

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Erika Kirk - the widow of murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk - was the featured speaker Friday night at an event in Kirkland that drew protests on the sidewalk outside the Pursuit Church where it was held.

“This event is about salvation and saving souls and bringing people to Christ. It’s not about advancing a political agenda,” said attendee Lori Theis.

Supporters say the “Make Heaven Crowded Tour,“ sponsored by Turning Point USA, is about worship and ministry.

But protestors say the conservative Christian group – founded by the late Charlie Kirk and now headed by Erika - promotes an anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigration, and anti-women’s rights agenda.

“They want to take away my rights and the rights of many people who I love and care about,” said Eileen Murphy.

As event supporters and protestors filled the sidewalk outside, those conflicting views at times led to conflict.

When a protestor was asked why the sign she carried claimed the event’s sponsors were fascists, she replied, “OK, so how do they feel about gay marriage at this church?”

The supporter started to respond: “I’m not here to speak for Turning Point USA,” when she was interrupted by a man yelling, “Gay marriage is against the Bible, that’s not hateful. It’s against the Bible!”

The same protester insisted, “But I don’t need to be governed by your little Bible.”

As people who attended the event began to file out of the church when the event was over, several mentioned that one person inside – described as “likely a teenager” – started shouting and was quickly escorted out.

Other than that, the event and accompanying protests appeared to remain peaceful.

Security was tight and there was a heavy police presence.

An event the Pursuit Church was involved in at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park in May of 2025 erupted in violence when rally goers clashed with protestors. Seattle Police arrested 22 people.

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