‘Empty promises’: 33,000 Boeing workers strike

EVERETT, Wash. — As of 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, members of Boeing’s International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Union took to the streets of Everett to strike. They were blasting music from speakers. There were burn barrels going to keep folks warm. They were getting honks of support from passing cars. And, their numbers kept rising along with the sun. All in the hopes to negotiate for what they believe is an equitable living wage.

33,000 IAM workers are officially on strike. Of the voting members, 94.6% rejected the proposed contract from Boeing. Then, 96% of workers voted to strike. They only needed a two-thirds majority, meaning those numbers were well beyond their threshold.

This is more bad news for Boeing. A company that’s dealt with one damaging situation after another over the past few years. From door plug issues, to problems with their “Starliner” spacecraft, Boeing has lost more than $25 billion over the last six years or so.

In the process, they’ve fallen behind their main European rival Airbus. And this latest impasse isn’t going to help public perception, or their bottom line, as workers grow increasingly frustrated.

As one of the union workers, Willie, asserted, “We’re just looking forward to bring back some kind of consideration from our CEOs. Recognize who’s building these planes out here on the floor. And, the quality that we put into our work every day to make sure that passengers and crew members that fly our airplanes are safe at 30,000 feet. We’re very proud of what we do and we hold what we do in high regards. We would like Boeing to recognize that now.”

The last machinists strike was in 2008, which lasted just 57 days with limited gains. In the end, it cost the company at least $2 billion in profits.

But, workers also warn of the ripple effect that this current strike could have. They say for every person that walks out, it’ll effect four others around the community. That takes into account things as simple as saving up expendable income, instead of eating out at restaurants and supporting local businesses.

As long as the strike continues, it’ll have a major economic impact on the region. But, for their part, these workers just want their voices heard.

“Our contract’s been overdue for the past two years, and it’s just not fair for what they offer for right now. And, I believe we deserve way better…because without us, there’s no Boeing,” says Joe, another union machinist.

Another disgruntled individual, Brent, who has been with Boeing for 13 years, admits he’s been “disenchanted” by the process. While another frustrated 15-year veteran, John, calls the current leadership group “nothing more than a band-aid,” as they continue to serve up what he calls empty promises.

In terms of the timetable, and the two sides coming to an agreement, a resolution remains to be seen. But, it’s clear: the workers are fed up. And, they are prepared to hold out until they get what they feel they deserve.

