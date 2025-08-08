Empty kayak leads to discovery of missing fisherman’s body

ASOTIN, Wash. — The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old man was found dead after his wife spotted his blue kayak – empty near the shore.

Deputies believe that Adam Anson drowned in the Snake River.

They say his wife, Kelsey Anson, called 911 on August 2 to report that her husband had not returned from a solo fishing trip.

She went searching and found his kayak near the beach across from Asotin Elementary School.

Law enforcement tried tracking his phone while Asotin County Fire’s boat team used side-scan sonar to search – but neither had any luck.

Later in the afternoon, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office responded with their marine unit and dive team. They found his body after about 20 minutes of searching underwater. They found him about 80 yards downstream from his kayak.

At this time, the incident appears to be an accidental drowning. The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication of foul play.

“The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Adam Anson during this difficult time. We also thank our partners at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Asotin County Fire for their swift and professional assistance,” the department said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family pay for funeral costs and bills during this difficult time.

