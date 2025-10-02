Emergency naked bike ride planned in Portland to protest Trump’s National Guard deployment

PORTLAND, Oregon — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

In response to President Trump’s announcement that he will deploy 200 National Guard troops in Portland to combat “domestic terrorists,” organizers of the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) have planned an emergency naked bike ride event in protest.

In its announcement Wednesday, WNBR posted to Instagram, stating, “Emergency [WNBR] is being planned in response to the military being deployed in our city … Plans are being worked on.”

The naked bike ride in Portland has been previously used as a format to protest against fossil-fuel-dependent transportation and bring awareness to the vulnerability of cyclists on roadways.



The 2025 edition of the WNBR will seemingly draw attention to and protest Trump’s decision to mobilize Oregon National Guard troops into the city.

Notably, the event has been known to travel through various locations in the city, with times and locations provided shortly before the start of the event to protect cyclists’ privacy.

The city’s naked bike ride events are now organized by two different parties after the original bike ride was cancelled due to planning delays in 2024. A new group created a last-minute naked bike ride in response to the previous organizers’ scheduling woes last year. The new group is now organizing this current naked bike ride protest.

Naked bike ride events through Portland typically takes place annually in the summer. Each group held its own separate naked bike riding events this past summer.

