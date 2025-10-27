Electrical equipment sparks small fire at Providence Medical Center in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A piece of electrical equipment sparked a small fire Monday morning at Providence Medical Center in Everett.

Firefighters were called to the building around 2 a.m. after a fire alarm went off on the 4th floor of a wing.

Arriving firefighters found light smoke showing in the hallways and found some equipment on fire in the mechanical room.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames using dry chem extinguishers.

They then set up fans to clear the smoke.

No patients or hospital staff were hurt.

According to Everett Fire, there aren’t any patients housed in that part of the hospital.

©2025 Cox Media Group