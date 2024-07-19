Elderly woman killed in Pierce County semi versus pedestrian crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigations a fatal crash involving a semi that killed a pedestrian Thursday morning in Pierce County.

The crash happened southeast of Roy around 7:20 a.m. on eastbound State Route 702 near 40th Avenue South.

A 79-year-old woman was walking on the shoulder when she attempted to cross SR 702 and was struck by the semi.

The driver of the semi was not injuries and is cooperating with WSP.

Detectives are working to determine if there were any contributing factors to the crash.

