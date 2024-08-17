Elderly blind man stabbed in Columbia City; suspect arrested by SWAT

A 47-year-old man was arrested by the Seattle Police SWAT team on Sunday evening after allegedly stabbing an elderly blind man in Columbia City, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The incident happened on August 11 at around 7:16 p.m. in the 5200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Officers responded to reports of an assault and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, along with head injuries.

The victim, who is blind, told officers that the suspect struck him in the back of the head with a cane and then stabbed him in the abdomen when he attempted to defend himself, causing a laceration to his liver.

The victim was treated by Seattle Fire Department medics at the scene and then transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Following the assault, the suspect retreated to his home and refused to come out.

Despite attempts by the Hostage Negotiation Team to negotiate his surrender, the suspect continued to resist.

Officers obtained a search warrant, allowing the SWAT team to enter the home and arrest the suspect.

The suspect was found in possession of a switchblade knife, which police believe was used in the stabbing.

Two additional knives were also seized as evidence.

He has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held in King County Jail on $200,000 bail.

