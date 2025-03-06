Eerie ‘blood moon’ to illuminate Washington skies in first total lunar eclipse in over 2 years

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Get ready for an Earth spectacle next week.

According to Washington State University (WSU), via a news release, a total lunar eclipse, also referred to as a “blood moon,” will be seen on March 13.

“Fortunately for us in the Pacific Northwest, the timing will be maximally convenient for viewing,” WSU astronomer Guy Worthey said via the release. “You’ll see what looks like a big bite being taken out of the moon growing steadily larger. That ‘bite’ is Earth’s shadow gradually covering the lunar surface.”

WSU explained the term “blood moon” comes from the reddish-orange color the moon turns to during the event. However, Worthey said the term is a bit of an overstatement.

“It’s pretty, but calling it a blood moon might be an exaggeration,” he said via the release. “You’ll still see most of the lunar features, just bathed in a unique reddish glow.”

Related from MyNorthwest: Rejoice! Washington celebrates first 6:00 P.M. sunset of 2025

What causes a ‘blood moon?’

The last visible total lunar eclipse was in November 2022, according to WSU. Worthey explained what causes the light show.

“The light illuminating the moon during totality comes from the sun’s rays passing through Earth’s atmosphere,” he explained in the release. “If you were standing on the moon, you’d see the Earth surrounded by a ring of fiery sunrises and sunsets from all over the planet. That’s the light that gives the moon its reddish hue.”

According to NASA, the phenomenon will take place on the night of March 13 or the early morning of March 14. And don’t worry, NASA stated viewers won’t need any special glasses.

More from MyNorthwest: Hundreds of Weather Forecasters fired by DOGE

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Submit news tips here.





©2025 Cox Media Group