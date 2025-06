EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds Police Department says it recovered drugs, guns, and cash while responding to a burglary on Monday.

Police said they arrived on the scene, found two suspects, and showed them a search warrant for their vehicle.

During the search, police say they found drugs, $8,500 in cash, a semi-automatic pistol, and burglary tools.

Edmonds Burglary

Both suspects were arrested for trespassing and outstanding warrants.

