Edmonds police discover body at Southwest County Park

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Police Department is investigating after community members reportedly found a body in Southwest County Park Thursday afternoon.

According to Edmonds PD, detectives navigated difficult terrain on the north side of Olympic View Drive to reach the body, identified as an adult man.

Edmonds police report the man’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Thursday. According to police, it’s not clear how long he had been there.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

