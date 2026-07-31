Edmonds honors 2,000-year-old tradition with third Annual Dragon Boat Festival

If you are looking for something to do with the family this Friday, look no further than the Edmonds Waterfront Center, where hundreds are set to gather for the third annual Dragon Boat Festival!

The event, hosted by the Asian Service Center, will feature cultural performances, food, family activities, and a dragon boat race between South County Fire and local community leaders.

The festival celebrates a Chinese tradition that originated more than 2,000 years ago.

Alison Alfonzo Pence, board president of the Asian Service Center, said the practice began as a way to appease rain gods. The festival itself started small.

“It started out as just wanting to show off the dragon boats,” Pence said. “The dragon boats, they are coming from the Seattle area.”

The event will feature two traditional dragon boats available for visitors to view up close. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ride in the boats during the festival.

Community members interested in securing a seat on a boat can register online through the Asian Service Center’s website.

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