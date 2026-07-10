Eastern Washington to hit 90s this weekend as wildfire conditions remain elevated

Many have outdoor activities planned for this weekend. Here is what is expected for the weather this weekend and beyond.

A quite weak weather system moving into Western Canada will maintain cool low-level onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. As a result, there will be considerable cloudiness for the start of the weekend with highs a bit below average, ranging from the mid-60s along the coast and north interior, to the mid-70s south of Olympia.

By Sunday, that onshore flow is anticipated to weaken, resulting in morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and warmer, more seasonable temperatures. Highs are expected to warm into the 70s for many interior locations in western Washington and reach the upper 60s for the outer coast and north interior shoreline areas.

Mountain weather

If the mountains are in your plans, Saturday will offer the same marine cloudiness up to about the 4,500-foot elevation with sunshine above. Sunday should have fewer morning marine clouds. Freezing levels are expected to be around 12,000 feet.

Eastern Washington weather

Eastern Washington weather this weekend will offer sunshine and warmer conditions. Highs are expected to range from the 80s to mid-90s. The only fly in the ointment will be windy conditions primarily in areas close to the Cascades with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Also keep in mind how dry the region is with heightened wildfire conditions. Currently, there are close to a dozen wildfires in progress. Avoid starting any fires and adding to the issue.

Marine weather

If heading out on the marine waters, winds will be under 20 knots in all waters from the coast, through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Inland Waters of western Washington. A reminder —these waters remain quite cold, only in the 50s. So be sure to wear a life jacket when on the water.

Heading into next week

During the first part of next week, higher pressure aloft is expected to build over western Washington for more sunshine and a bit warmer temperatures.

Highs Monday and Tuesday are forecast to rise into the 70s in most locations, and even into the mid-80s in the usually warmer locations such as the Cascade foothills and south of Olympia.

Sun and wildfire precautions

July is historically the warmest month of the year, and the summer season is the driest time of the year. With the warm sunshine, be sure to use sunscreen and wear wide-brimmed hats to help avoid sunburn.

Conditions are also dry statewide. Avoid starting any wildfires. Outdoor burn bans are in place across much of the interior of western Washington.

If camping, ensure campfires are cold before leaving the site. If driving, keep any burning materials inside and tighten tow chains to avoid sparks off the pavement.

Enjoy this weekend and beyond!

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group