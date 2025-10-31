Eastbound I-90 closed after major head-on crash near North Bend, one in life-threatening condition

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A serious crash blocked all eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Bend on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said the collision happened around milepost 31, temporarily shutting down all eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic was also affected, with at least one lane closed as emergency crews responded.

By 10:30 a.m., one lane in each direction had reopened, but long backups remained in both directions.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, a silver car was traveling westbound along I-90 and was forced off the road by another vehicle. The silver car then crossed the median and struck a black truck that was traveling eastbound head-on.

Trooper Johnson reported that serious and possibly critical injuries were involved. Eastside Fire & Rescue crews also responded and confirmed that three people were taken to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the “possible causing vehicle” was questioned, Trooper Johnson added.

Drivers traveling through the Snoqualmie Valley were urged to expect significant delays and consider alternate routes until the area was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

