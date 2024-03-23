Early morning South Everett fire displaces three

A house fire early Saturday morning in South Everett has left three people without a home.

South County Fire officials say three people were evacuated during the early morning fire, leaving the home with extensive fire damage.

The fire was in a neighborhood just west of the Everett Mall.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross tells us they are standing by to provide assistance to the displaced residents as needed.









©2024 Cox Media Group