Dump truck collision fully blocks US 2 through Gold Bar

By KIRO 7 News Staff
GOLD BAR, Wash. — US 2 is fully blocked in both directions after two dump trucks collided with each other near Gold Bar on Monday morning.

There’s currently no estimated time for reopening the roadway, and drivers are being told to use other routes.

As of 12:30 p.m., traffic was being diverted off the roadway onto a local road. That said, commercial vehicles are not able to use that detour.

