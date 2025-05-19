DUI suspect blamed for wrong-way crash on SR 16 near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

State troopers say no one was seriously hurt when a driver suspected of being impaired caused a wrong-way crash on State Route 16 early Sunday morning.

His car slammed into another vehicle just before 2:00 a.m.

The state patrol reports a 29-year-old University Place man in a Honda Accord was westbound on State Route 16, in the eastbound lanes, about two miles south of Port Orchard.

That portion of the highway is actually in a north-south direction before it veers west toward the outskirts of Port Orchard.

When the driver realized an SUV was headed directly for his car, the state patrol says he swerved to miss it.

But he couldn’t avoid it completely.

Troopers say he clipped the rear door of a Ford Explorer being driven by a 40-year-old man who lives in Port Orchard.

Neither driver was seriously injured and investigators say both were wearing seatbelts.

But the impact did damage both the Honda and the Explorer.

Police believe the driver of the Honda was either drunk or affected by drugs.

He is likely facing a DUI charge.

