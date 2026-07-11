DUI driver hits Lakewood traffic control box, knocking out traffic signals nearby

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are warning drivers about dark traffic signals and blocked intersections after an overnight DUI driver hit and damaged a traffic control box.

That driver hit the box on S. Tacoma Way at 96th Street. The crash caused all of the traffic lights to be non-functional, LPD said.

Barricades and stop signs have been put in place in impacted areas.

Drivers cannot cross S. Tacoma Way when traveling on 96th St.

Lakewood DUI

Lakewood police say there is no estimated time for repairs, but they do know “it will be several days.”

Avoid the area if possible.

If you come across a blacked-out intersection that isn’t blocked by barricades, treat it like a four-way stop.

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